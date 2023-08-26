Open Thread: Week Zero

College football is back.

Vanderbilt plays at 6:30 tonight; until then, there’s other football to watch. You thought there were only a handful of games, but no, there’s a whole-ass NAIA schedule and did you really think that Anchor of Gold of all places was going to let that go by without telling you about it? (You’re on your own if you want to stream those games, though. I’m sure there’s somewhere you can stream, and I am not making these team names up, Culver-Stockton at Mount Marty. You can stream anything these days.)

So here’s your schedule. We’re all watching the Vanderbilt game tonight, obviously.

1:30 PM CT: Navy vs. Notre Dame from Dublin, Ireland (NBC)

Navy vs. Notre Dame from Dublin, Ireland (NBC) 2:30 PM CT: North Alabama vs. Mercer from Montgomery, Alabama (ESPN)

North Alabama vs. Mercer from Montgomery, Alabama (ESPN) 4:30 PM CT: UTEP at Jacksonville State (CBS Sports)

6:00 PM CT

UMass at New Mexico State (ESPN)

Ohio at San Diego State (FS1)

Fordham at Albany (FloSports)

Union at Cumberland (stream)

Bethel at Point (YouTube)

6:30 PM CT: South Carolina State vs. Jackson State from Atlanta (ABC)

7:00 PM CT: San Jose State at USC (Pac-12 Network)

8:00 PM CT: Florida International at Louisiana Tech (CBS Sports)