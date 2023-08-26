Good morning.

We are now 0 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. Hooray, it’s here! 0 for the Commodores is defensive lineman Aeneas DiCosmo. The 6’3”, 247-pound redshirt senior from Montclair, New Jersey, joins the team as a graduate transfer from Stanford. Also, per his profile on the team site, he has siblings named Phoenix-Orion, Amadeus, Cassiopeia, and Persephone.

Pregame Reading

Other Vanderbilt sports

Baseball announced the return of Ro Coleman as the Maggie Corbin Minority Baseball Apprentice. Also, the program hired Zach Monash away from the Detroit Tigers organization as the team’s new video coordinator.

Sports on TV (non-college football edition)

All times Central.

8:30 AM: FIBA World Cup: Spain v. Cote d’Ivoire (ESPN+)

12:00 PM: PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round (Golf Channel)

2:00 PM: PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round (CBS)

2:00 PM: MLB: Guardians at Blue Jays (MLB Network)

3:05 PM: MLB: Braves at Giants (FS1)

6:15 PM: MLB: Cardinals at Phillies or Rangers at Twins or Cubs at Pirates (FOX)

9:00 PM: MLB: Reds at Diamondbacks (MLB Network)

3:00 AM: FIBA World Cup: Italy v. Dominican Republic (ESPN+)

3:30 AM: FIBA World Cup: Australia v. Germany (ESPN+)

3:45 AM: FIBA World Cup: Montenegro v. Egypt (ESPN+)

4:45 AM: FIBA World Cup: Lebanon v. Canada (ESPN+)

Scoreboard

MLB: Tigers 4, Astros 1 ... Yankees 6, Rays 2 ... Nationals 7, Marlins 4 ... Orioles 5, Rockies 4 ... Phillies 7, Cardinals 2 ... Pirates 2, Cubs 1 ... Guardians 5, Blue Jays 2 ... Angels 3, Mets 1 ... Dodgers 7, Red Sox 4 ... A’s 12, White Sox 4 ... Brewers 7, Padres 3 ... Twins 12, Rangers 2 ... Diamondbacks 10, Reds 8 ... Mariners 7, Royals 5 ... Braves 5, Giants 1.

FIBA World Cup: Dominican Republic 87, Philippines 81 ... Germany 81, Japan 63 ... Lithuania 93, Egypt 67 ... Canada 95, France 65 ... Puerto Rico 101, South Sudan 96 ... Georgia 85, Cape Verde 60 ... Greece 92, Jordan 71 ... Brazil 100, Iran 59.