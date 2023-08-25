Good morning.

We are now 1 day away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. 1 for the Commodores is defensive back/linebacker CJ Taylor. The 6’1”, 201-pound junior from McMinnville, Tennessee, emerged as the starter at the Anchor position last season and finished with 59 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 6 passes defensed, a sack, and an interception. He also returned two fumbles for touchdowns.

Vanderbilt soccer endured a delay due to excessive heat, then needed a goal from Addie Porter in the 89th minute to secure a 1-1 draw to bring their record to 1-0-2.

THE EQUALIZER!



Jones found Porter in the final minute to tie in Kansas. #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/vOFOpWOzTT — Vanderbilt Soccer (@VandySoccer) August 25, 2023

The Hustler kids came in with their first podcast of the new season. The Tennessean talks about how realistic Clark Lea’s bowl game goal is.

Coming today at Anchor of Gold: a Q&A with a Hawaii blogger, and the first editions of Saturday Predictions and Patrick’s Lessons in Vanderbilt Football for the new season.

