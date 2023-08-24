Bad Gambling Advice: Week 0

It’s that time of year again. Tom provides really, really dumb picks on this week’s SEC games.

Remember, the premise is that while these picks won’t win you any money, they’re also not so bad that you can reliably fade them, either. You’re just guaranteed to lose money either way. Therefore: don’t. Betting actual money on sports is a dumb thing to do.

With that said, the other premise is that I pick the line and over/under on every SEC game, regardless of whether I have strong feelings about it. In real life, if you were betting actual money, you would stay away from some games. That’s not what happens here. There’s only one SEC game on the docket this week, and you know who it involves. HOMER PICK INCOMING.

Hawaii at Vanderbilt (6:30 PM CT, SEC Network): Yeah, you knew this was in Week Zero because we’ve been doing a countdown to it for the last three months, and today it was at two days. Vanderbilt went to Hawaii and drilled the Warriors, 63-10, last season, and while Hawaii’s probably improved to some degree... you don’t improve that much in a single offseason even in the transfer portal era, and now Hawaii has to come all the way to Nashville. I don’t see this being a close game, but apparently the oddsmakers sort of do, or at least they don’t see it being a 50-point blowout.

Score Prediction: (will be revealed in Saturday Predictions, tomorrow)

The Pick: Vanderbilt -18, Over 56