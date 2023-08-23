Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

We are now 3 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. 3 for the Commodores is wide receiver Quincy Skinner Jr. The 6’2”, 205-pound junior from Pompano Beach, Florida, played in nine games last season, made 17 catches and had 238 yards and two touchdowns.

Clark Lea had his first press conference of the season and Vanderbilt also released its first depth chart of the season. Some analysis from various outlets:

Video of the press conference, courtesy of VandySports:

And some media availability with players from yesterday’s practice:

Sports on TV

All times Central.

12:00 PM: MLB: Cubs at Tigers or Cardinals at Pirates (MLB Network)

3:00 PM: MLB: Giants at Phillies or Marlins at Padres (MLB Network)

6:40 PM: MLB: Rockies at Rays (ESPN+)

7:00 PM: MLB: Red Sox at Astros or Mets at Braves (MLB Network)

Scoreboard

MLB: Tigers 8, Cubs 6 ... Rays 12, Rockies 4 ... Phillies 4, Giants 3 ... Blue Jays 6, Orioles 3 ... Nationals 2, Yankees 1 ... Pirates 6, Cardinals 3 ... Guardians 8, Dodgers 3 ... Braves 3, Mets 2 ... Astros 7, Red Sox 3 ... Brewers 7, Twins 3 ... Mariners 6, White Sox 3 ... Reds 4, Angels 3 ... A’s 5, Royals 4 ... Diamondbacks 6, Rangers 3 ... Marlins 3, Padres 0.