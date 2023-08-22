Good morning.

We are now 4 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. 4 for the Commodores is running back Patrick Smith. The 5’9”, 189-pound junior from Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, rushed for 151 yards on 56 carries in eight games last season. His freshman year — 81 carries, 358 yards, and a touchdown — was considerably better. He’ll probably be the starter.

Joe Rexrode went there:

Actually, the television executive told me, it won’t be the SEC asking Vanderbilt and Mississippi State to leave. The Big Ten won’t try to give Northwestern and Rutgers an “It’s not you, it’s me” speech. More likely, he said — and this is someone who has been involved in talks that have influenced the direction of college football — those conferences will just be abandoned for something new.

That’s pretty much how I’ve always assumed it would happen, too. If it does happen, anyway. If it’s inevitable, can they go ahead and get it over with so that I can stop giving a shit about the top tier of college football and just become a fan of Vanderbilt and, like, weird football?

Aria Gerson predicts Vanderbilt’s schedule game by game.

