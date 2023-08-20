Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

We are now 6 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. 6 for the Commodores is wide receiver Jayden McGowan. The 5’8”, 181-pound sophomore from Laurens, South Carolina, came in as a true freshman and played in all 12 games, catching 44 passes for 453 yards and three touchdowns; he was also Vanderbilt’s primary kick returner last season.

Vanderbilt soccer plays its second game of the season today, hosting UMass at 1 PM CT in a match that will be streamed on SEC Network+. Vanderbilt won its season opener 3-1 over Chattanooga on Thursday night.

Clark Lea’s post-practice media availability yesterday:

Clark Lea mentioned that Christian James is out for Hawaii and Darren Agu is questionable, though C.J. Taylor returned to practice last week and should be available.

It’s game week, and here at Anchor of Gold you’re going to start seeing game week content again. Hooray!

Sports on TV

All times Central.

11:00 AM: PGA Tour: BMW Championship, Final Round (Golf Channel)

12:05 PM: MLB: Mariners at Astros (Peacock)

12:30 PM: MLB: Red Sox at Yankees or Giants at Braves (MLB Network)

1:00 PM: PGA Tour: BMW Championship, Final Round (CBS)

3:07 PM: MLB: Orioles at A’s (ESPN+)

6:00 PM: MLB: Phillies at Nationals (ESPN)

Scoreboard

MLB: Red Sox 8, Yankees 1 ... Cubs 6, Royals 4 ... Dodgers 3, Marlins 1 (Game 1) ... Diamondbacks 6, Padres 4 (Game 1) ... Brewers 6, Rangers 1 ... Phillies 12, Nationals 3 ... Angels 7, Rays 6 (Game 1) ... Blue Jays 4, Reds 3 ... Tigers 4, Guardians 3 ... Pirates 7, Twins 4 ... Mariners 10, Astros 3 ... Mets 13, Cardinals 2 ... Braves 6, Giants 5 ... Rockies 11, White Sox 5 ... Diamondbacks 8, Padres 1 (Game 2) ... Orioles 7, A’s 2 ... Rays 18, Angels 4 (Game 2) ... Dodgers 3, Marlins 1 (Game 2.)

FIFA Women’s World Cup: Spain 1-0 England.