Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

We are now 24 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. 24 for the Commodores is linebacker Nicholas Rinaldi. The 6’3”, 232-pound redshirt freshman from Dover, Massachusetts, joined the team as a walk-on before the season and ended up playing in four games. Related: the quality of the walk-ons seems to have gone way up since Clark Lea took over.

Soccer season is unofficially five days away, and the Hustler (which is back from summer break) has its season preview up. (Spoiler: Patrick’s is coming, starting today.)

Lacrosse hired a new assistant coach. I don’t have any bowling news, but as parlagi mentioned in the comments the other day, hated rival McKendree’s team blew up in the offseason. Hail Pinman.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

11:00 AM: MLB: Angels at Braves or Tigers at Pirates (MLB Network)

6:00 PM: MLB: Rays at Yankees or Orioles at Blue Jays (MLB Network)

5:00 AM: FIFA Women’s World Cup: South Korea v. Germany (FOX)

5:00 AM: FIFA Women’s World Cup: Morocco v. Colombia (FS1)

Scoreboard

MLB: Phillies 3, Marlins 1 ... Brewers 6, Nationals 4 ... Rays 5, Yankees 2 ... Pirates 4, Tigers 1 ... Orioles 13, Blue Jays 3 ... Braves 5, Angels 1 ... Twins 3, Cardinals 2 ... Rangers 2, White Sox 0 ... Cubs 20, Reds 9 ... Astros 2, Guardians 0 ... Royals 7, Mets 6 ... Padres 8, Rockies 5 ... Red Sox 6, Mariners 4 ... Giants 4, Diamondbacks 3 ... Dodgers 7, A’s 3.

FIFA Women’s World Cup: China 1-6 England ... Haiti 0-2 Denmark ... Argentina 0-2 Sweden ... South Africa 3-2 Italy.