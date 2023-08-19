Good morning.

We are now 7 days — one week! — away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. Two players wear 7 for the Commodores. First, there’s defensive back Marlen Sewell. The 6’1”, 193-pound redshirt sophomore from Birmingham mysteriously only played in two games last season. 6’1”, 215-pound redshirt freshman quarterback Drew Dickey did not see the field last season; he’s probably the third-stringer entering this season.

Volleyball hired a director of operations. Two Vanderbilt athletes competed in the World University Games (we have a rowing team?)

Vanderbilt’s apparently just going to replace Ray Davis with a four-headed monster. Honestly, this is probably for the best: I still can’t tell if anybody in the group stands out from the others to the point that I’d want them getting more carries.

8:15 AM: BMW Championship, Third Round (ESPN+)

12:00 PM: BMW Championship, Third Round (Golf Channel)

12:05 PM: MLB: Red Sox at Yankees (FS1)

2:00 PM: BMW Championship, Third Round (CBS)

3:05 PM: MLB: Brewers at Rangers (FS1)

6:00 PM: MLB: Mets at Cardinals or Mariners at Astros (MLB Network)

10:00 PM: MLB: Rays at Angels or Orioles at A’s (MLB Network)

5:00 AM: FIFA Women’s World Cup: Spain v. England (FOX)

MLB: Royals 4, Cubs 3 ... Tigers 4, Guardians 2 (Game 1) ... Reds 1, Blue Jays 0 ... Red Sox 8, Yankees 3 ... Nationals 8, Phillies 7 ... Braves 4, Giants 0 ... Guardians 4, Tigers 1 (Game 2) ... Brewers 9, Rangers 8 ... Twins 5, Pirates 1 ... Mariners 2, Astros 0 ... Mets 7, Cardinals 1 ... Rockies 14, White Sox 1 ... Rays 9, Angels 6 ... Orioles 9, A’s 4 ... Padres 4, Diamondbacks 0 ... Marlins 11, Dodgers 3.

FIFA Women’s World Cup: Sweden 2-0 Australia.