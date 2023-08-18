Pre-Season Football Mail Bag: Call For Submissions

We are one week away from Vanderbilt college football and hope springs eternal.

...well, unless you’re one of those jackwagons whining about the stadium construction.

Anyway, with the season coming up, I’m sure you have a lot of questions for us, your Anchor of Gold football-literati of Tom, Patrick, myself, and whomever else gloms onto our ship of fools for the year.

Here are the rules of the mail bag:

This is a football mailbag, so limit your questions to Vanderbilt football, SEC football, former Big XII football apostate schools, college football, “feetball,” the former Vanderbilt commercial with all the feet in it, and/or Rex Ryan. Post your questions in the comments below today and tomorrow (I will normally post the calls for submissions as reminders on Sunday each week). I will collate the best of said questions in the comments, and cull ones that deal with the same topic (so we don’t have to repeat ourselves multiple times weekly). Then, all Anchor of Gold writers will get the opportunity to chime in. The answers will usually be published on Thursday or Friday. All Anchor of Gold community guidelines apply to the questions. Our basic rule is “don’t be the worst.” Chuggers fans violate this like it’s their birth right. Jeff Green travelled.

...and that’s it.

*Note: Questions about other SEC football teams are welcome, too. We just won’t know as much about them, and will likely respond with juvenile, biased trash talk.