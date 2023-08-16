Good morning.

We are now 10 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. 10 for the Commodores is linebacker Langston Patterson. The 6’1”, 230-pound sophomore from Nashville played in all 12 games last season and had five tackles, mostly playing on special teams though his role is expected to increase this season.

I don’t really have much today. Soccer opens its regular season tomorrow — thus making this the last day of the Anchor of Gold offseason. Bowling season, however, does not start for a couple of months. Hail Pinman.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

12:00 PM: MLB: Pirates at Mets or Tigers at Twins (MLB Network)

3:00 PM: MLB: Rays at Giants or Diamondbacks at Rockies (MLB Network)

6:00 PM: MLB: Yankees at Braves or Phillies at Blue Jays (MLB Network)

6:05 PM: MLB: Red Sox at Nationals (ESPN+)

9:30 PM: MLB: Brewers at Dodgers or Orioles at Padres (MLB Network)

Scoreboard

MLB: Guardians 3, Reds 0 ... Astros 6, Marlins 5 ... Red Sox 5, Nationals 4 ... Blue Jays 2, Phillies 1 ... Pirates 7, Mets 4 ... Braves 5, Yankees 0 ... Twins 5, Tigers 3 ... Cardinals 6, A’s 2 ... Rangers 7, Angels 3 ... White Sox 5, Cubs 3 ... Mariners 10, Royals 8 ... Diamondbacks 8, Rockies 5 ... Padres 10, Orioles 3 ... Giants 7, Rays 0 ... Dodgers 6, Brewers 2.