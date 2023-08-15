Good morning.

We are now 11 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. 11 for the Commodores is defensive lineman Darren Agu. The 6’6”, 242-pound sophomore from London played in 11 games last season and made 14 tackles. He’ll be out for a bit to open the season but should play heavily after he returns.

So, Vanderbilt football’s Twitter account posted this...

On Elon Musk’s Twitter, of course, all the dumbest people are front and center, but then that’s actually an improvement on Vol Twitter, which responded by... uh, pointing out the construction in the end zone? Meanwhile, here’s The Spun concern-trolling about it.

What’s exceptionally weird is that pretty much everybody agrees that Vanderbilt doesn’t have a fan base that can reliably fill FirstBank Stadium as currently constructed and yet we absolutely need those south end zone seats to be available because, I don’t know, it’s our duty to provide a venue for opposing fans to come to. In short, my views on any opposing fan base talking about this:

Yeah. Pretty much.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

6:20 PM: MLB: Yankees at Braves (TBS)

9:00 PM: MLB: Brewers at Dodgers or Orioles at Padres (MLB Network)

5:00 AM: FIFA Women’s World Cup: Australia v. England (FOX)

Scoreboard

MLB: Marlins 5, Astros 1 ... Mets 7, Pirates 2 ... Braves 11, Yankees 3 ... Cardinals 7, A’s 5 ... Rangers 12, Angels 0 ... Royals 7, Mariners 6 ... Rockies 6, Diamondbacks 4 ... Orioles 4, Padres 1 ... Rays 10, Giants 2.

FIFA Women’s World Cup: Spain 2-1 Sweden.