We are now 12 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. Two players wear 12 for the Commodores this season. Defensive back Jeffrey Ugochukwu, a 6’1”, 205-pound sophomore from Richmond, Texas, played in all 12 games last season and finished with six tackles. Quarterback Brennan Storer is a 5’11”, 198-pound freshman from Dallas (okay, Highland Park) who joined the team as a preferred walk-on; his father played at Vanderbilt in the 1990s.

The football team had a scrimmage yesterday, closed to the public but open to the media, and Aria Gerson had a few takeaways. (Notably, Daveon Walker, who just switched from wide receiver to cornerback, had an interception.) Highlights from post-scrimmage media availability:

