We are now 15 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. Two players wear 15 for the Commodores. First, defensive lineman Nate Clifton. The 6’5”, 280-pound redshirt senior from La Vergne started all 12 games last season and finished with 22 tackles; for his career at Vanderbilt, he has five tackles for loss and two sacks. There’s also walk-on receiver Richie Hoskins, a 6’1”, 196-pound redshirt sophomore from Lake Forest, Illinois, who made an appearance on special teams in his first season at Vanderbilt after transferring from Middlebury.

Not really a lot of news today, other than some more realignment nonsense with the MWC waiting to pounce while the ACC mulls whether they want to add Cal and Stanford. I mean, oh, and Greg Sankey never wanted that 12-team playoff in the first place, did he:

Greg Sankey tells @finebaum that the CFP should re-examine the expanded Playoff due to realignment. Noted that we don’t know how many FBS conferences there will be in 30-60 days. Still supports a 12-team bracket , but wants to look at the designated spots vs. at-large breakdown. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) August 8, 2023

Sports on TV

All times Central.

1:00 PM: PGA Tour: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Second Round (Golf Channel)

5:40 PM: MLB: Guardians at Rays (ESPN+)

6:00 PM: MLB: Braves at Mets or Reds at Pirates (MLB Network)

6:07 PM: MLB: Cubs at Blue Jays (Apple TV+)

9:00 PM: MLB: Orioles at Mariners or Rockies at Dodgers (MLB Network)

9:15 PM: MLB: Rangers at Giants (Apple TV+)

2:00 AM: FIFA Women’s World Cup: Australia v. France (FOX)

5:30 AM: FIFA Women’s World Cup: England v. Colombia (FOX)

Scoreboard

MLB: Orioles 5, Astros 4 ... Pirates 7, Braves 5 ... Tigers 3, Twins 0 ... Guardians 4, Blue Jays 3 ... Cardinals 5, Rays 2 ... Phillies 6, Nationals 2 ... Red Sox 2, Royals 0 ... Dodgers 2, Rockies 1.

FIFA Women’s World Cup: Spain 2-1 Netherlands ... Japan 1-2 Sweden.