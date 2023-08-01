Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

We are now 25 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. Two players wear 25 for the Commodores. First, running back Dylan Betts-Pauley, a 5’11”, 234-pound redshirt sophomore from Hoover, Alabama, who’s played in two games in two years. There’s also defensive back Martel Hight, a 6’0”, 175-pound freshman from Rome, Georgia, who’s the top-rated recruit in Vanderbilt’s freshman class and might be closer to starting at cornerback than you probably assumed. I like that he’s wearing a defensive back number rather than a boring single-digit number. (He will probably switch to a single-digit number at the first opportunity.)

So it’s game... month? Anyway, here’s yesterday’s post-practice media availability.

Men’s basketball will play Texas Tech in Fort Worth on December 16, which basically defeats the purpose of scheduling Texas Tech on my end (really, guys, you want me to drive four and a half hours to Fort Worth?) but it also gives me an excuse to link to this Eamonn Brennan piece, which makes me glad I am not the only one who’s cranky about all the nonsensical neutral-court games in November and December.

Soccer will debut at top 10 recruiting class soon.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

6:05 PM: MLB: Rays at Yankees (TBS)

8:30 PM: MLB: Red Sox at Mariners or A’s at Dodgers (MLB Network)

2:00 AM: FIFA Women’s World Cup: Argentina v. Sweden (FOX)

2:00 AM: FIFA Women’s World Cup: South Africa v. Italy (FS1)

5:00 AM: FIFA Women’s World Cup: Jamaica v. Brazil (FOX)

5:00 AM: FIFA Women’s World Cup: Panama v. France (FS1)

Scoreboard

MLB: Phillies 4, Marlins 2 ... Nationals 5, Brewers 3 ... Rays 5, Yankees 1 ... Orioles 4, Blue Jays 2 ... Angels 4, Braves 1 ... Reds 6, Cubs 5 ... Astros 7, Guardians 3 ... Rockies 4, Padres 3 ... Mariners 6, Red Sox 2 ... Diamondbacks 4, Giants 3.

FIFA Women’s World Cup: Canada 0-4 Australia ... Ireland 0-0 Nigeria ... Portugal 0-0 United States ... Vietnam 0-7 Netherlands.