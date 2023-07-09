Thomas White chosen by the Miami Marlins at pick 35

...and now our top pitching commit has been chosen.

He gone. You can now forget about him ever suiting up at The Hawk.

Pasted below was what I wrote on him earlier in the week:

LHP Thomas White

MLB.com Prospect Ranking: #24

Scouting grades: Fastball: 60 | Curveball: 55 | Changeup: 50 | Control: 50 | Overall: 50 There has never been a high school left-hander from Massachusetts taken in the first round of the Draft and the last time a prep pitcher of any kind from the Bay State went in the opening round was back in 2011, when the Blue Jays took Tyler Beede, who instead headed to Vanderbilt. White has at times been tough to scout as he’s been picky about which events to attend, but he did show what the fuss has been about both in PDP League and East Coast Pro Showcase action this past summer before taking a nice step forward this spring. White checks off a lot of boxes in terms of his size, he’s 6-foot-5, his pure stuff and his left-handedness. He was up to 96-97 mph with his fastball over the summer, missing bats with it up in the zone. He couples it with what could be a plus curveball, thrown with high spin rates in the upper-70s. He doesn’t throw it as much yet, but he showed off enough low-80s changeups to give a sense that he’s going to have a very good three-pitch mix in the future. Everything works well in terms of White’s delivery, and though he did struggle with his command at times over the summer because all of his moving parts can get out of sync, he was repeating well this spring and improved strike-throwing has led to some helium. There’s little question he’s the best prep lefty in the country, one who’ll likely have to go early to not follow in Beede’s footsteps and fulfill his commitment to Vanderbilt.

ESPN+ Prospect Ranking: #25

Fastball: 50/60, Curveball: 50/60, Changeup: 50/60, Command: 35/50 White was famous as a freshman in high school, into the low 90’s as a projectable lefty with three pitches. I first scouted him more than two years ago and he was up to 95 mph. In the last year, he basically hasn’t strung together five good starts in a row, usually due to command, with scouts wondering if it will always be an issue for the 6-foot-5 left-hander. As a former Braves scout I’m getting Sean Newcomb flashbacks. When he’s on, there are three plus pitches and he looks like a big leaguer at age 18. The industry vibe is he’ll be someone’s second pick for $3-plus million like Brock Porter was last year.

Range: Back half of the First Round (or at least likely to get a bonus offer in that range).

MLB.com Current Mock Draft: #25 to the San Diego Padres.

ESPN Current Mock Draft: N/A.

Chance He Signs With The Team Who Drafts Him: 99.99%. If a team meets his number, he’s gone. We expect at least one to meet it before the 2nd round is up, at the very latest.