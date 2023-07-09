Max Clark taken 3rd overall by the Detroit Tigers

Though industry consensus was that Skenes, Crews, and Langford would be the top 3 picks, and then the draft would really begin, the Detroit Tigers bucked that (slightly) and took the Diamond Dores’ top commit off the board 3rd overall.

He gone. You can now forget about him ever suiting up at The Hawk.

Pasted below was what I wrote on him earlier in the week:

OF Max Clark

MLB.com Prospect Ranking: #5

Scouting grades: Hit: 60 | Power: 50 | Run: 70 | Arm: 65 | Field: 60 | Overall: 60 Clark is the best prospect to come out of Indiana since Bryan Bullington went No. 1 overall in 2002 and the state’s best prepster ever. Gatorade’s National Baseball Player of the Year, he’s a viable candidate for the Pirates with the top pick. Besides his physical ability, he has excellent makeup and a penchant for rising to the occasion, such as when he provided a clutch homer against Canada and three hits in the gold medal-winning game against Taiwan at the 18-and-under World Cup in September. Clark has four tools that grade as at least plus, starting with his hitting ability, which some evaluators rate as plus-plus. He has a sweet left-handed swing and a mature approach that focuses on smoking line drives from gap to gap. He presently concentrates on making hard contact rather than launching balls, but his bat speed and projectable strength should translate into at least 20-homer power that he already hints at in batting practice. Clark is a double-plus runner and his quickness makes him an asset on the bases and in the outfield. The Vanderbilt is a no-doubt center fielder who enhances his physical ability with his reads and routes. He also has a well above-average arm that produces fastballs clocked up to 97 mph when he takes the mound.

ESPN+ Prospect Ranking: #5

Hit: 30/60, Power: 30/50, Speed: 65/65, Field: 50/55, Throw: 60/60 Not to be outdone, Clark has been right there with Jenkins for years at the top of this class and is a near coin flip in these rankings. Clark is a different type of player, with electric speed and a compact frame with shades of a bigger version of Corbin Carroll. One scout called him “Johnny Damon with a plus arm.” Clark will rank 29th on my minor league prospect list once he signs.

Range: Top 5 (and highly unlikely to drop below 5).

MLB.com Current Mock Draft: #4 to the Texas Rangers.

ESPN Current Mock Draft: #4 to the Texas Rangers.

Chance He Signs With The Team Who Drafts Him: 99.99%. Yeah, he’s not getting out of the top 5. In a normal draft, he’s 1-1. This is not a normal top of the draft. Whatever your expectations were for Andruw Jones, Jr. last year should be your expectations regarding Clark ever suiting up for Corbs. It’s just not going to happen.