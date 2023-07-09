2023 MLB Draft 1st Round Live Thread

Draft day in baseball is equal parts hoping they’re taken and praying they’re not. For the draft eligible Diamond Dores, we wish they get taken as highly as possible. For the commits, we cross our fingers and fill up Jobu’s rum in the hopes that they make it to campus.

There’s got to be a German word for this feeling. Angstfreude, perhaps?

Anyway, for more on the names to keep an eye on tonight, click here and here.

In short, top commit Max Clark is likely going to be taken within the top 5 picks, top Diamond Dore Enrique “Shockwave” Bradfield should be taken somewhere in the middle of round one, and there are three more commits we’re worried about being selected and getting bought out of their college commit.

See you in the comments.