We are now 48 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. 48 for the Commodores is tight end Kamrean Johnson. The 6’5”, 221-pound freshman from Theodore, Alabama, was ranked as the #45 wide receiver in the class of 2023 by ESPN.

The MLB Draft starts tonight at 6:00 PM CT from Seattle, where they’re playing the MLB All-Star Game (right before the annual Worst Sports Day Of The Year.) Tonight will just be the first round, and it’s televised on ESPN.

In the last few days, Andrew has broken down which commits and current player (singular) we’re watching for to go in the first round.

And it’s time for another commitment for the football team.

That’s Dontae Carter, the #62 safety prospect in the country, from Cibolo Steele in Texas, where he’s in the same defensive backfield as another commit, Alvin Williamson Jr. That should be a fun high school team. Anyway, there are 21 commits in Vanderbilt’s 2024 class.

