We are now 49 days — seven weeks — away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. 49 for the Commodores is tight end Chris Boyle. The 6’3”, 239-pound fifth-year senior from Columbus, Ohio, is in his first year at Vanderbilt after getting a degree from Brown, where he caught 22 passes for 222 yards over 24 career games.

Vanderbilt on Friday reappointed Athletic Director Candice Storey Lee to another five-year term. I’ve had fewer complaints about what McGugin is up to over the last couple of years, so this is probably a good thing. The Hustler also has a story.

And, there’s now a four-star prospect in Vanderbilt’s 2024 recruiting class:

That’s Johann Cardenas, a four-star running back from St. Thomas High School in Houston, and formerly a Texas Tech commitment. He’s now the highest-ranked player in Vanderbilt’s class per the 247 Sports composite. More from the Tennessean here.

Here’s a local newspaper article from Greenwood, South Carolina, on incoming bowling freshman Haley Lindley. Hail Pinman.

(I like imagining somebody’s parents finding this post and wondering what the hell “Hail Pinman” means.)

Sports on TV

All times Central.

9:45 AM: PGA Tour: John Deere Classic, Third Round (ESPN+)

12:00 PM: PGA Tour: John Deere Classic, Third Round (Golf Channel)

12:00 PM: MLB: Cubs at Yankees or Blue Jays at Tigers (MLB Network)

2:00 PM: PGA Tour: John Deere Classic, Third Round (CBS)

2:00 PM: LPGA: U.S. Women’s Open, Third Round (NBC)

3:10 PM: MLB: Reds at Brewers (FS1)

6:00 PM: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Panama v. Qatar (FS1)

6:15 PM: MLB: Braves at Rays or Mariners at Astros (FOX)

8:30 PM: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Mexico v. Costa Rica (FS1)

9:00 PM: MLB: Mets at Padres or Angels at Dodgers (MLB Network)

Scoreboard

MLB: Braves 2, Rays 1 ... Phillies 4, Marlins 3 ... Blue Jays 12, Tigers 2 ... Cubs 3, Yankees 0 ... Rangers 7, Nationals 2 ... Guardians 3, Royals 0 ... Red Sox 7, A’s 3 ... Orioles 3, Twins 1 ... Brewers 7, Reds 3 ... Mariners 10, Astros 1 ... White Sox 8, Cardinals 7 ... Diamondbacks 7, Pirates 3 ... Mets 7, Padres 5 ... Dodgers 11, Angels 4 ... Rockies 5, Giants 2.