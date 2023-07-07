 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Anchor Drop, July 7, 2023: 50 Days to Kickoff

A new commit for baseball.

By Tom Stephenson
Good morning.

We are now 50 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. 50 for the Commodores is offensive lineman Bradley Ashmore. The 6’6”, 303-pound senior from Neptune Beach, Florida, has started 26 games over his three years on campus; last season, he moved from right tackle to right guard and started nine games before a season-ending injury.

Vanderbilt baseball landed Miller Green from Lipscomb Academy, who decommitted from Georgia Tech last month:

“I just wasn’t feeling Georgia Tech, really,” said Green

Nobody really feels Georgia Tech.

It’s that time of year where other teams’ blogs are publishing thoughts on us; yesterday, the Auburn and Tennessee 247 Sports sites did. Both are surprisingly fair.

