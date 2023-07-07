Good morning.

We are now 50 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. 50 for the Commodores is offensive lineman Bradley Ashmore. The 6’6”, 303-pound senior from Neptune Beach, Florida, has started 26 games over his three years on campus; last season, he moved from right tackle to right guard and started nine games before a season-ending injury.

Vanderbilt baseball landed Miller Green from Lipscomb Academy, who decommitted from Georgia Tech last month:

“I just wasn’t feeling Georgia Tech, really,” said Green

Nobody really feels Georgia Tech.

It’s that time of year where other teams’ blogs are publishing thoughts on us; yesterday, the Auburn and Tennessee 247 Sports sites did. Both are surprisingly fair.

New episode of the Dore Report dropped, which I haven’t listened to yet.

