Anchor Drop, July 5, 2023: 52 Days to Kickoff

Vanderbilt football gets, wait for it, another commit.

By Tom Stephenson
NCAA FOOTBALL: OCT 04 Vanderbilt at Georgia Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Good morning.

We are now 52 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. 52 for the Commodores is, apparently, offensive lineman Kevo Wesley — who I previously talked about at 67. Looks like he switched numbers?

Yesterday was a holiday, but that didn’t stop Clark Lea from adding yet another commit in the 2024 class, this time from Houston Lamar wide receiver Tristen Brown:

Brown is listed at 5’9” and 170 pounds, which is on the small side; on the other hand, he put up some insane stats as a junior (35 catches, 988 yards, 14 TD.)

The more interesting part of this is that Vanderbilt now has four wide receivers committed for 2024 (five, if you count Brycen Coleman — listed as a WR on 247, though I’m pretty sure Vanderbilt intends to move him to tight end.) And as we’ll see when the wide receiver preview goes up later today, this is already a pretty deep position group.

