Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

We are now 53 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. There is no 53 on the roster. (Do I have to do the rant about duplicate numbers again? I thought Clark Lea got rid of those.)

The only news today: Jerry Stackhouse is reportedly hiring Brad Calipari to a player development position. Yes, the son of John Calipari. Yes, one of his daughters is a professor at VU.

I don’t really have anything else. Enjoy your Fourth of July, everyone.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

7:00 AM: Tour de France, Stage 4 (USA)

10:00 AM: MLB: Reds at Nationals or Cardinals at Marlins (MLB Network)

1:00 PM: MLB: Orioles at Yankees (MLB Network)

3:00 PM: MLB: Mets at Diamondbacks or Phillies at Rays (MLB Network)

5:30 PM: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Canada v. Cuba (FS1)

5:30 PM: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Guadeloupe v. Guatemala (FS2)

5:40 PM: MLB: Angels at Padres (TBS)

7:30 PM: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Panama v. El Salvador (FS2)

7:30 PM: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Costa Rica v. Martinique (FS1)

Scoreboard

MLB: Astros 12, Rangers 11 ... Brewers 8, Cubs 6 ... Reds 3, Nationals 2 ... Marlins 5, Cardinals 4 ... Yankees 6, Orioles 3 ... Braves 4, Guardians 2 ... Twins 8, Royals 4 ... Padres 10, Angels 3 ... Mariners 6, Giants 5 ... Dodgers 5, Pirates 2.