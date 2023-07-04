 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Anchor Drop, July 4, 2023: 53 Days to Kickoff

Happy Independence Day.

By Tom Stephenson
4th of July celebration in Miami Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui Trinkl/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

We are now 53 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. There is no 53 on the roster. (Do I have to do the rant about duplicate numbers again? I thought Clark Lea got rid of those.)

The only news today: Jerry Stackhouse is reportedly hiring Brad Calipari to a player development position. Yes, the son of John Calipari. Yes, one of his daughters is a professor at VU.

I don’t really have anything else. Enjoy your Fourth of July, everyone.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

  • 7:00 AM: Tour de France, Stage 4 (USA)
  • 10:00 AM: MLB: Reds at Nationals or Cardinals at Marlins (MLB Network)
  • 1:00 PM: MLB: Orioles at Yankees (MLB Network)
  • 3:00 PM: MLB: Mets at Diamondbacks or Phillies at Rays (MLB Network)
  • 5:30 PM: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Canada v. Cuba (FS1)
  • 5:30 PM: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Guadeloupe v. Guatemala (FS2)
  • 5:40 PM: MLB: Angels at Padres (TBS)
  • 7:30 PM: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Panama v. El Salvador (FS2)
  • 7:30 PM: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Costa Rica v. Martinique (FS1)

Scoreboard

MLB: Astros 12, Rangers 11 ... Brewers 8, Cubs 6 ... Reds 3, Nationals 2 ... Marlins 5, Cardinals 4 ... Yankees 6, Orioles 3 ... Braves 4, Guardians 2 ... Twins 8, Royals 4 ... Padres 10, Angels 3 ... Mariners 6, Giants 5 ... Dodgers 5, Pirates 2.

