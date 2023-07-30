Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

We are now 27 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. 27 for the Commodores is defensive back John Howse IV. The 6’1”, 195-pound redshirt sophomore from Nashville appeared in eight games last season and had five tackles; he was recruited as a cornerback but is now listed as a safety on the roster.

Well, Vanderbilt Deputy Athletic Director Tommy McClelland is gone. Rice officially named McClelland its new Athletic Director. McClelland had been at Vanderbilt since 2020, when he came over after eight years as Louisiana Tech’s Athletic Director, and was responsible for the Vandy United campaign. So, that’s kind of an ideal thing to have happen a month before football season starts.

Not a whole lot else, really, so I’m just gonna post the videos from yesterday’s post-practice media availability and get out of here.