Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

We are now 54 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. 54 for the Commodores is linebacker Bryan Longwell. The 6’1”, 227-pound freshman from Nashville was a late addition to Vanderbilt’s 2023 signing class, committing just before signing day after prepping at Lipscomb Academy.

(Pictured above: Ted Skuchas, but you knew that.)

Vanderbilt baseball added SoCon Freshman of the Year Jayden Davis from Samford, who hit .358 with 13 doubles and nine home runs in 2023. Davis played high school ball in Cookeville and should slot into Vanderbilt’s starting lineup next season, probably at second base.

Aria Gerson recaps Vanderbilt’s five most painful draft losses since 2019. My one nitpick is that losing Jordan Lawlar wasn’t all that painful because nobody ever realistically expected him to make it to campus.

Dansby Swanson and Sonny Gray are MLB All-Stars.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

7:00 AM: Tour de France, Stage 3 (USA)

1:00 PM: MLB: Astros at Rangers or Cubs at Brewers (MLB Network)

5:30 PM: MLB: Cardinals at Marlins or Reds at Nationals (MLB Network)

8:40 PM: MLB: Angels at Padres (FS1)

Scoreboard

MLB: Orioles 2, Twins 1 ... Braves 6, Marlins 3 ... Nationals 5, Phillies 4 ... Brewers 6, Pirates 3 ... Red Sox 5, Blue Jays 4 ... Reds 4, Padres 3 ... Royals 9, Dodgers 1 ... Cardinals 5, Yankees 1 ... Astros 5, Rangers 3 ... Tigers 14, Rockies 9 ... Angels 5, Diamondbacks 2 ... White Sox 8, A’s 7 ... Mariners 7, Rays 6 ... Guardians 8, Cubs 6 ... Mets 8, Giants 4.

CONCACAF Gold Cup: Jamaica 5-0 Saint Kitts and Nevis ... United States 6-0 Trinidad and Tobago ... Mexico 0-1 Qatar ... Honduras 2-1 Haiti.