Good morning.

We are now 29 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. 29 for the Commodores is edge rusher Miles Capers. The 6’4”, 227-pound redshirt sophomore from Sumter, South Carolina, was expected to be a starter on Vanderbilt’s defense last season; instead, he missed the season after suffering an injury in fall camp. So... let’s just replay that this year, shall we?

Aria Gerson ran through Vanderbilt’s options at tight end after losing Cole Spence for the season. (Spoiler: they’re not good.) One of the players Vanderbilt made available for the media after yesterday’s practice, the second of fall camp, was fellow tight end Justin Ball, so I think we have a pretty good idea of where they’re going:

In other news, women’s tennis rising junior Amy Stevens will represent Australia in the World University Games. Men’s basketball promoted a couple of staff members.

Meantime, realignment’s about to get stupid again, because the ACC is talking expansion. I just want everyone to realize that there’s a reason why a conference larger than about 14 members has never been sustainable long-term in the history of college football, and we’re determined to put this to the test again for some reason.

Brandt Snedeker shot 7-under par yesterday in the first round at the 3M Open and is one shot off the lead. Brandt hasn’t been playing much this season and hasn’t been playing well when he has, but this is a nice development.

