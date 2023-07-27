Good morning.

We are now 30 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. 30 for the Commodores is defensive back Trudell Berry. The 6’1”, 184-pound redshirt freshman from Baytown, Texas, appeared in four games last season and took a redshirt but figures to be in the mix to start at cornerback this season.

Football opened fall camp yesterday, your official sign that the season is upon us. The more interesting article is from Aria Gerson, who noted the impressive play of true freshman cornerback Martel Hight and the versatility of the defensive line. It does seem like Clark Lea knows what he’s doing in recruiting. (There are also practice reports from VandySports, which I’m not going to link because they’re subscriber content on their message board.)

Post-practice media availability:

And in other news, the Pac-12 might be on its deathbed.

Colorado leaving Pac-12 to return to Big 12 in 2024, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. CU will receive full Big 12 share ($31.7M) from ESPN/Fox media deal. Buffs left because of Big 12 stability & Pac-12’s uncertainty, sources said. Announcement Thursdayhttps://t.co/IOo8LWAuTF pic.twitter.com/4Ilq91C0EO — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 26, 2023

So I can’t really complain about this realignment move: if you’re leaving to join the conference you were in from the 1950s to the 1990s, that doesn’t count. This would be like if Georgia Tech or Tulane rejoined the SEC. (Side note: they should do this.)

I firmly believe that within 50 years all conferences will have the exact same membership they had in the year 1995 — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) July 26, 2023

I would, frankly, prefer that we rewind about 60 years earlier.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

12:00 PM: MLB: Angels at Tigers (MLB Network)

3:00 PM: PGA Tour: 3M Open, First Round (Golf Channel)

6:30 PM: MLB: Cubs at Cardinals or Nationals at Mets (MLB Network)

7:00 PM: FIFA Women’s World Cup: Argentina v. South Africa (FS1)

7:10 PM: MLB: Guardians at White Sox (ESPN+)

3:30 AM: FIFA Women’s World Cup: England v. Denmark (FS1)

6:00 AM: FIFA Women’s World Cup: China v. Haiti (FS1)

Scoreboard

MLB: Nationals 5, Rockies 4 ... Marlins 7, Rays 1 ... Guardians 8, Royals 3 ... Mariners 8, Twins 7 ... Brewers 3, Reds 0 ... Cardinals 11, Diamondbacks 7 ... Blue Jays 8, Dodgers 1 ... Pirates 3, Padres 2 ... Phillies 6, Orioles 4 ... Red Sox 5, Braves 3 ... Yankees 3, Reds 1 ... Cubs 10, White Sox 7 ... Rangers 13, Astros 5 ... Giants 8, A’s 3.

FIFA Women’s World Cup: Canada 2-1 Ireland ... United States 1-1 Netherlands ... Portugal 2-0 Vietnam.