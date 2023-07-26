Good morning.

We are now 31 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. Two players wear 31 for the Commodores. Defensive lineman Michael Spencer, a 6’4”, 323-pound redshirt junior from Union, Kentucky, played in four games last season; he entered the program as a walk-on though I’m pretty sure he’s on scholarship now. 5’10”, 180-pound redshirt freshman Landon Wells from Brentwood is a walk-on wide receiver.

Vanderbilt football announced its game promotions for the 2023 season and the most notable one is the announcement that the Auburn game on November 4 is homecoming — and it’s also senior day. Something that I hadn’t noticed before: Vanderbilt has a grand total of two home games in October and November (thanks in part to having two bye weeks.)

Men’s golf will play at St. Andrews in October, which sounds like fun.

7:00 AM: FIFA Women’s World Cup: Canada v. Ireland (FS1)

12:00 PM: MLB: Mariners at Twins or Royals at Guardians (MLB Network)

3:00 PM: MLB: Blue Jays at Dodgers or Pirates at Padres (MLB Network)

6:00 PM: MLB: Braves at Red Sox (ESPN)

6:05 PM: MLB: Mets at Yankees (ESPN+)

8:00 PM: FIFA Women’s World Cup: United States v. Netherlands (FOX)

9:00 PM: MLB: A’s at Giants or Rangers at Astros (MLB Network)

2:30 AM: FIFA Women’s World Cup: Portugal v. Vietnam (FS1)

5:00 AM: FIFA Women’s World Cup: Australia v. Nigeria (FS1)

MLB: Angels 7, Tigers 6 ... Phillies 4, Orioles 3 ... Rays 4, Marlins 1 ... Nationals 6, Rockies 5 ... Mets 9, Yankees 3 ... Red Sox 7, Braves 1 ... Guardians 5, Royals 1 ... Mariners 9, Twins 7 ... Cubs 7, White Sox 3 ... Reds 4, Brewers 3 ... Astros 4, Rangers 3 ... Diamondbacks 3, Cardinals 1 ... Padres 5, Pirates 1 ... Giants 2, A’s 1 ... Dodgers 8, Blue Jays 7.

FIFA Women’s World Cup: Japan 2-0 Costa Rica ... Spain 5-0 Zambia.