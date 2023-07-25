Good morning.

We are now 32 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. 32 for the Commodores is linebacker Ethan Barr. The 6’3”, 245-pound senior from Flower Mound, Texas, has appeared in all 33 games that Vanderbilt’s played over the last three seasons and started 27 of them, including all 12 last season. Last season he notched 42 tackles with two tackles for loss.

Apparently the stupid decided to come out yesterday. First of all, I don’t know who this guy is, but a take like this should get you banned from the Vanderbilt indoor practice facility.

Jordan Rodgers is precisely the type of analyst who thinks that being able to throw a football over those mountains makes you a great quarterback, even if triple coverage is what’s waiting on the other side. https://t.co/vBlNSDaMBQ — Dawg Sports (@dawgsports) July 25, 2023

And then Paul Finebaum took the stupid up to ten.

“I appreciate what Media Days is,” he said. “But when I see that, Cole, I really begin to wonder about people’s right to vote, and I know that sounds crazy because I’ve always been a big believer in democracy. But democracy has nothing to do with being qualified to vote for the SEC. … If you vote for Vanderbilt to win the SEC, you don’t deserve to be credentialed, because that proves that you’re just making a mockery out of something that we take seriously.”

Not to put too fine a point on this, but 14 people voted for Tennessee to win the East, three went for South Carolina, and one went for Kentucky, and yet only the Vanderbilt voters get called out in this manner even though the obvious hivemind choice is Georgia. So we’re drawing the line at Vanderbilt winning the SEC but you’re fine to pick Kentucky to win the East?

Fall camp starts tomorrow, by the way. Chris Lee and Billy Derrick previewed it in podcast form.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

6:05 PM: MLB: Mets at Yankees (TBS)

9:00 PM: MLB: Blue Jays at Dodgers or Pirates at Padres (MLB Network)

12:00 AM: FIFA Women’s World Cup: Japan v. Costa Rica (FS1)

2:30 AM: FIFA Women’s World Cup: Spain v. Zambia (FS1)

Scoreboard

MLB: Tigers 5, Giants 1 ... Orioles 3, Phillies 2 ... Rockies 10, Nationals 6 ... Royals 5, Guardians 3 ... Twins 4, Mariners 3 ... Brewers 3, Reds 2 ... Astros 10, Rangers 9 ... Cardinals 10, Diamondbacks 6 ... Pirates 8, Padres 4 ... Blue Jays 6, Dodgers 3.

FIFA Women’s World Cup: Brazil 4-0 Panama ... Colombia 2-0 South Korea ... New Zealand 0-1 Philippines ... Switzerland 0-0 Norway.