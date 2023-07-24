Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

We are now 33 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. There are two players who wear 33 for the Commodores. First, edge rusher BJ Diakite. The 6’4”, 222-pound sophomore from Pinson, Alabama, played in nine games as a true freshman and had 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack. There’s also wide receiver Derek Kee, a 6’4”, 190-pound freshman from Milan, Tennessee, who joined the team as a preferred walk-on after a prep career at Peabody High School.

Fall camp opens later this week, and to get ready for fall camp, a couple of articles: Aria Gerson breaks down the five most important preseason position battles, and, for 247 Sports subscribers, Robbie Weinstein talks about the biggest questions entering fall camp.

Sophomore bowler Victoria Varano earned a spot on Junior Team USA.