Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

We are now 34 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. 34 for the Commodores is defensive back Quantaves “Gumbo” Gaskins. The 6’1”, 190-pound redshirt freshman from Atlanta did not play in 2022.

Not a whole lot of news today. Joey Dwyer at VandySports has a few things that he’s heard out of Vanderbilt basketball’s summer session. Meantime, Bleacher Report got ahold of the SEC media preseason poll and spewed out what sure looks like an AI-generated post about Vanderbilt getting first-place votes.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

11:05 AM: MLB: Padres at Tigers (Peacock)

3:07 PM: MLB: Astros at A’s (ESPN+)

6:00 PM: MLB: Mets at Red Sox (ESPN)

1:00 AM: FIFA Women’s World Cup: Italy v. Argentina (FS1)

3:30 AM: FIFA Women’s World Cup: Germany v. Morocco (FS1)

6:00 AM: FIFA Women’s World Cup: Brazil v. Panama (FS1)

Scoreboard

MLB: Mets 5, Red Sox 2 ... Yankees 5, Royals 4 ... Rockies 4, Marlins 3 ... Cubs 8, Cardinals 6 ... Dodgers 16, Rangers 3 ... Reds 4, Diamondbacks 2 ... Orioles 6, Rays 5 ... Mariners 9, Blue Jays 8 ... Padres 14, Tigers 3 ... Nationals 10, Giants 1 ... Red Sox 8, Mets 6 ... Guardians 1, Phillies 0 ... Brewers 4, Braves 3 ... Twins 3, White Sox 2 ... A’s 4, Astros 1 ... Pirates 3, Angels 0.

FIFA Women’s World Cup: Sweden 2-1 South Africa ... Netherlands 1-0 Portugal ... France 0-0 Jamaica.