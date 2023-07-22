Good morning.

We are now 35 days — five weeks — away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. Two players wear 35 for the Commodores. First, there’s running back Deago Benson, a 5’11”, 204-pound freshman from Midlothian, Texas; there’s also defensive back Payne Daniel, a 5’11”, 170-pound freshman from Nashville. Daniel is a walk-on, Benson is the feature here, a three-star running back who could get on the field as a true freshman.

It’s time for the annual tradition. At the end of SEC Media Days, eight people picked Vanderbilt to win the SEC East, and five of them picked Vanderbilt to win the entire SEC. But that’s not the annual tradition; I mean, it is kind of a tradition for Vandy to pick up some votes to win the conference from media members who are mocking the entire thing. No, the annual tradition is fans of other SEC fans taking this way too seriously.

What a joke.



Start making the picks and pickers public or these polls are just a sham. — steven (@stevenfnorris) July 21, 2023

The media votes are always a joke. This is why computers were better the media bias always come through from MSU getting picked last yet again and Candy getting 8 first place votes — Pirates of Mississippi State (@PiratesofMissSt) July 21, 2023

The 8 clowns that put vandy and think they’re hilarious are smoking farts through a bong and should never be allowed at SEC media days again — John McGils (@helenkellersvaj) July 21, 2023

Can you please list out the names of the 8 that voted for vandy. Vandy to win the SEC. Get real. — Davefromconyers (@davefromconyers) July 21, 2023

Ok who are the 8 comedians who voted for Vandy? — Wesley Hembree (@stonestation237) July 21, 2023

Why would anyone ever take the media serious? Obviously vandy with 8 first place votes is a troll. That’s not real media. Media members ain’t all the same but why would any media member think that we would take them serious? Truthful question. — Andrew Hansen (@Andrew_Hansen13) July 21, 2023

(The funny thing is, Tennessee getting 14 first-place votes is just people being contrarian. But Vandy getting eight first-place votes? How dare they!)

Look, these things aren’t serious. The entire idea of a media poll is kind of a joke anyway, but why not have fun with it? Because really — who the hell cares? Apparently random Twitter users who haven’t had a bowel movement in over a month care deeply about the sanctity of the media poll.

In revenue sports news, Haley Lindley is still alive in the match play at the bowling Junior Gold going into Saturday, though future teammates Victoria Varano and Natalie Kent were eliminated — the latter by Lindley.

