Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

We are now 36 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. 36 for the Commodores is defensive back Alan “Taco” Wright. The 6’0”, 185-pound redshirt sophomore from Fayetteville, Georgia, is probably best known as the younger brother of former quarterback Mike Wright; the younger Wright hasn’t appeared in a game in two seasons at Vanderbilt.

I was curious about Vanderbilt’s decision earlier this week to sign Clark Lea to a contract extension, but I have zero questions about this one: Vanderbilt signed men’s golf coach Scott Limbaugh to a contract extension. Limbaugh, who’s been the head coach for eleven seasons, has led Vanderbilt to nine straight NCAA Championships.

Pinman has spent the last couple of days glaring at me in the corner for not mentioning Vanderbilt’s performance at the Junior Gold Championships. Sophomore Victoria Varano ended Thursday in fifth place; also competing are incoming freshmen Natalie Kent and Haley Lindley.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

1:20 PM: MLB: Cardinals at Cubs (Apple TV+)

5:40 PM: MLB: Padres at Tigers (Apple TV+)

6:00 PM: MLB: Mets at Red Sox or Diamondbacks at Reds (MLB Network)

7:10 PM: MLB: Braves at Brewers (ESPN+)

8:00 PM: FIFA Women’s World Cup: United States v. Vietnam (FOX)

2:00 AM: FIFA Women’s World Cup: Zambia v. Japan (FS1)

4:00 AM: Golf: Open Championship, Third Round (USA)

4:30 AM: FIFA Women’s World Cup: England v. Haiti (FOX)

6:00 AM: Golf: Open Championship, Third Round (NBC)

Scoreboard

MLB: Braves 7, Diamondbacks 5 ... Brewers 4, Phillies 0 ... Reds 5, Giants 1 ... Blue Jays 4, Padres 0 ... White Sox 6, Mets 2 ... Tigers 3, Royals 0 ... Mariners 5, Twins 0 ... Orioles 4, Rays 3 ... Cardinals 7, Cubs 2 ... Astros 3, A’s 1.

FIFA Women’s World Cup: Australia 1-0 Ireland ... Nigeria 0-0 Canada ... Philippines 0-2 Switzerland ... Spain 3-0 Costa Rica.