Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

We are now 37 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. 37 for the Commodores is edge rusher Jailen Ruth. The 6’3”, 200-pound freshman from Hawthorne, Florida, flipped from Washington State shortly before signing day.

I don’t really have much today. The main site has an update on Vanderbilt players in summer baseball. The Dore Report released its first podcast since Billy Derrick left the show and fittingly titled it “The Inmates Are Running The Asylum.” No, I haven’t listened to it yet.

Just enjoy the British Open, I guess. When else can I come downstairs at 6 AM and turn on a live golf tournament?

Sports on TV

All times Central.

11:35 AM: MLB: Giants at Reds (ESPN+)

12:00 PM: MLB: White Sox at Mets or Padres at Blue Jays (MLB Network)

3:00 PM: MLB: Twins at Mariners or Tigers at Royals (MLB Network)

7:00 PM: MLB: Cardinals at Cubs or Orioles at Rays (MLB Network)

9:30 PM: FIFA Women’s World Cup: Nigeria v. Canada (FOX)

10:00 PM: MLB: Astros at A’s (MLB Network)

12:00 AM: FIFA Women’s World Cup: Philippines v. Switzerland (FS1)

2:30 AM: FIFA Women’s World Cup: Spain v. Costa Rica (FS1)

3:00 AM: Golf: Open Championship, Second Round (USA)

Scoreboard

MLB: Pirates 7, Guardians 5 ... Orioles 8, Dodgers 5 ... Rangers 5, Rays 1 ... Cardinals 6, Marlins 4 ... Astros 4, Rockies 1 ... A’s 6, Red Sox 5 ... Brewers 5, Phillies 3 ... Angels 7, Yankees 3 ... Padres 2, Blue Jays 0 ... Mets 5, White Sox 1 ... Reds 3, Giants 2 ... Diamondbacks 5, Braves 3 ... Cubs 8, Nationals 3 ... Tigers 3, Royals 2 ... Twins 6, Mariners 3.

FIFA Women’s World Cup: New Zealand 1-0 Norway.