We are now 55 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. 55 for the Commodores is offensive lineman Gunnar Hansen. The 6’5”, 321-pound redshirt sophomore from Boca Raton, Florida, started eleven games last season, moving from left tackle to left guard late in the season. He allowed just two sacks and was called for three penalties all season.

And as the calendar turned to July, Clark Lea added an 18th commitment to the 2024 class.

This looks like another Barton Simmons special, an edge defender listed at 6’5” and 200 pounds. Obviously he’ll need to put on weight, and he’s currently not rated in the 247 Sports composite.

(Also weirdly I got Twitter to work enough to find and post that tweet, which wasn’t a given with Elon Musk continuing to make the app turn to shit.)

I don’t really have anything else. A small rant: I wish they would have the Independence Day holiday just on whatever Friday or Monday is closest to the actual day, because it’s sort of annoying that I have to go to work tomorrow only to have a day off on Tuesday.

8:30 AM: PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round (Golf Channel)

10:30 AM: PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round (CBS)

11:05 AM: MLB: Twins at Orioles (Peacock)

12:30 PM: MLB: Red Sox at Blue Jays or Marlins at Braves (MLB Network)

3:07 PM: MLB: White Sox at A’s (ESPN+)

3:30 PM: MLB: Diamondbacks at Angels or Rays at Mariners (MLB Network)

6:00 PM: MLB: Giants at Mets (ESPN)

6:00 PM: CONCACAF Gold Cup: United States v. Trinidad and Tobago (FOX)

6:00 PM: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Jamaica v. Saint Kitts and Nevis (FS1)

8:00 PM: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Honduras v. Haiti (FS2)

8:00 PM: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Mexico v. Qatar (FS1)

MLB: Padres 12, Reds 5 ... Cardinals 11, Yankees 4 (Game 1) ... Red Sox 7, Blue Jays 6 ... Rangers 5, Astros 2 ... Twins 1, Orioles 0 ... Phillies 19, Nationals 4 ... Brewers 11, Pirates 8 ... A’s 7, White Sox 6 ... Braves 7, Marlins 0 ... Mets 4, Giants 1 ... Guardians 6, Cubs 0 ... Royals 6, Dodgers 4 ... Mariners 8, Rays 3 ... Yankees 6, Cardinals 2 (Game 2) ... Tigers 4, Rockies 2 ... Diamondbacks 3, Angels 1.

CONCACAF Gold Cup: Cuba 1-4 Guadeloupe ... Guatemala 0-0 Canada.