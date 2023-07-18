Good morning.

We are now 39 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. There are two 39s for Vanderbilt. Defensive back Jameson Wharton, a 6’1”, 170-pound redshirt freshman from Hendersonville, appeared in two games on special teams last season; 6’2”, 194-pound freshman wide receiver Jackson Heis joined the team as a walk-on after a prep career at Highland Park in Dallas.

Men’s basketball officially announced Brad Calipari as the team’s new Director of On-Court Player Development. Calipari, you might have guessed, is the son of Kentucky coach John Calipari and also played there. This now means two of Calipari’s kids are on the Vanderbilt payroll.

Vanderbilt announced a contract extension for Clark Lea, and I had thoughts on it yesterday. Basically: a bit premature, but if this season goes the way I think it will, they’ll be signing him to an extension after the season anyway.

Sam Hliboki and Troy LaNeve are returning to Vanderbilt for a fifth year.

Lea takes the podium at SEC Media Days today at 9 AM CT. (No, I am not watching.)

Sports on TV

All times Central.

6:05 PM: MLB: Dodgers at Orioles (TBS)

8:30 PM: MLB: Yankees at Angels or Twins at Mariners (MLB Network)

Scoreboard

MLB: Dodgers 6, Orioles 4 ... Guardians 11, Pirates 0 ... Cardinals 6, Marlins 4 ... Rangers 3, Rays 2 ... Nationals 7, Cubs 5 ... Tigers 3, Royals 2 ... Angels 4, Yankees 3 ... Red Sox 7, A’s 0 ... Mariners 7, Twins 6.