Good morning.

We are now 40 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. There’s no 40 on the roster, which seems like a weird number to be skipped?

The big Vanderbilt news from yesterday: the baseball team picked up a commitment from Coastal Carolina transfer LHP Levi Huesman. After that, Aria Gerson wrote about how the baseball team has gained more than it’s lost in the transfer portal, which is certainly unusual.

And in news from the Vanderbilt cinematic universe:

I wouldn't trade the last 3 years as chief of the @dore_report, but my ride has come to an end. I've officially passed the torch to @TheWillByrum + @iamtrevhulan.



I'm honored to announce a new beginning with @VandySportscom. Stay tuned for the very best #Vanderbilt coverage! pic.twitter.com/uBsu0cRJFJ — Billy Derrick (@billyderrick10) July 16, 2023

I suppose that could be termed entering the transfer portal as well?

