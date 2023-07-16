Good morning.

We are now 41 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. 41 for the Commodores is defensive back Steven Sannieniola. The 6’2”, 205-pound sophomore from Bowie, Maryland, appeared in the first five games of the season, made three tackles against Alabama and then... didn’t play for the rest of the season, which is a great use of a year of eligibility for a true freshman, I guess. (Derek Mason would approve of this.)

The Tennessean has the information about Vanderbilt’s schedule at SEC Media Days, which is in Nashville this year. Clark Lea, Ethan Barr, Jaylen Mahoney, and Will Sheppard are Vanderbilt’s contingent to the event, and they’ll all take the podium at 9:00 AM CT on the SEC Network.

11:05 AM: MLB: Giants at Pirates (Peacock)

12:30 PM: MLB: Dodgers at Pirates or Padres at Phillies (MLB Network)

3:30 PM: MLB: Tigers at Mariners or Twins at A’s (MLB Network)

6:00 PM: MLB: Astros at Angels (ESPN)

7:00 PM: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Mexico v. Panama (FOX)

MLB: Nationals 7, Cardinals 5 (Game 1) ... Phillies 6, Padres 1 (Game 1) ... Rays 6, Royals 1 (Game 1) ... Cubs 10, Red Sox 4 ... Blue Jays 5, Diamondbacks 2 ... Rangers 2, Guardians 0 ... Orioles 6, Marlins 5 ... Phillies 9, Padres 4 (Game 2) ... Giants 3, Pirates 1 ... Twins 10, A’s 7 ... Brewers 3, Reds 0 ... Rays 4, Royals 2 (Game 2) ... White Sox 6, Braves 5 ... Dodgers 5, Mets 1 ... Cardinals 9, Nationals 6 (Game 2) ... Yankees 6, Rockies 3 ... Angels 13, Astros 12 ... Tigers 6, Mariners 0.