We are now 42 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. 42 for the Commodores is linebacker Errington Truesdell. The 6’0”, 230-pound redshirt sophomore from Duluth, Georgia, played in all 12 games as a true freshman, but he took a redshirt last season after only playing in four games and making seven tackles.

Vanderbilt basketball landed its second commitment of the 2024 class yesterday: Brentwood Academy point guard Tyler Tanner announced that he would be playing for Jerry Stackhouse and the Commodores. Tanner doesn’t have a ranking in the 247 Sports composite, but 247’s own ratings consider him a three-star recruit and the #3 player in the state of Tennessee.

12:00 PM: MLB: Padres at Phillies (MLB Network)

3:05 PM: MLB: Guardians at Rangers (FS1)

6:15 PM: MLB: White Sox at Braves or Dodgers at Mets (FOX)

9:00 PM: MLB: Tigers at Mariners or Astros at Angels (MLB Network)

MLB: Padres 8, Phillies 3 ... Orioles 5, Marlins 2 ... Giants 6, Pirates 4 ... Blue Jays 7, Diamondbacks 2 ... Dodgers 6, Mets 0 ... Brewers 1, Reds 0 ... Braves 9, White Sox 0 ... Red Sox 8, Cubs 3 ... Rangers 12, Guardians 4 ... Rockies 7, Yankees 2 ... Astros 7, Angels 5 ... Twins 5, A’s 4 ... Tigers 5, Mariners 4.