Anchor Drop, July 15, 2023: 42 Days to Kickoff

Vanderbilt basketball gets a 2024 commit.

By Tom Stephenson
Vanderbilt v Florida Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

We are now 42 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. 42 for the Commodores is linebacker Errington Truesdell. The 6’0”, 230-pound redshirt sophomore from Duluth, Georgia, played in all 12 games as a true freshman, but he took a redshirt last season after only playing in four games and making seven tackles.

Vanderbilt basketball landed its second commitment of the 2024 class yesterday: Brentwood Academy point guard Tyler Tanner announced that he would be playing for Jerry Stackhouse and the Commodores. Tanner doesn’t have a ranking in the 247 Sports composite, but 247’s own ratings consider him a three-star recruit and the #3 player in the state of Tennessee.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

  • 12:00 PM: MLB: Padres at Phillies (MLB Network)
  • 3:05 PM: MLB: Guardians at Rangers (FS1)
  • 6:15 PM: MLB: White Sox at Braves or Dodgers at Mets (FOX)
  • 9:00 PM: MLB: Tigers at Mariners or Astros at Angels (MLB Network)

Scoreboard

MLB: Padres 8, Phillies 3 ... Orioles 5, Marlins 2 ... Giants 6, Pirates 4 ... Blue Jays 7, Diamondbacks 2 ... Dodgers 6, Mets 0 ... Brewers 1, Reds 0 ... Braves 9, White Sox 0 ... Red Sox 8, Cubs 3 ... Rangers 12, Guardians 4 ... Rockies 7, Yankees 2 ... Astros 7, Angels 5 ... Twins 5, A’s 4 ... Tigers 5, Mariners 4.

