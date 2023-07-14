 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Anchor Drop, July 14, 2023: 43 Days to Kickoff

It’s SEC Network Takeover day.

By Tom Stephenson
/ new
Good morning.

We are now 43 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. 43 for the Commodores is defensive back Dominic Rezac. The 6’1”, 190-pound redshirt freshman from Omaha, Nebraska, did not play last season after joining the team as a walk-on.

Vanderbilt’s SEC Network Takeover is today, and right now they’re replaying the bowling national championship match. Coming up later today: the football game at Kentucky, a women’s basketball game against Texas A&M, the men’s basketball game against Tennessee, a soccer game against South Carolina, football vs. Florida, and the SEC baseball championship.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

  • 9:30 AM: PGA Tour: Scottish Open, Second Round (Golf Channel)
  • 6:05 PM: MLB: Giants at Pirates (Apple TV+)
  • 6:10 PM: MLB: Dodgers at Mets (Apple TV+)
  • 6:20 PM: MLB: White Sox at Braves (ESPN+)
  • 8:30 PM: MLB: Astros at Angels or Tigers at Mariners (MLB Network)

