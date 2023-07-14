Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

We are now 43 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. 43 for the Commodores is defensive back Dominic Rezac. The 6’1”, 190-pound redshirt freshman from Omaha, Nebraska, did not play last season after joining the team as a walk-on.

Vanderbilt’s SEC Network Takeover is today, and right now they’re replaying the bowling national championship match. Coming up later today: the football game at Kentucky, a women’s basketball game against Texas A&M, the men’s basketball game against Tennessee, a soccer game against South Carolina, football vs. Florida, and the SEC baseball championship.

Sports on TV

All times Central.