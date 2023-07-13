Good morning.

We are now 44 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. 44 for the Commodores is linebacker Ethan Crisp. The 6’3”, 220-pound freshman from Mount Juliet was ranked as the #22 prospect in Tennessee by Rivals.

Yesterday dodged the “Worst Sports Day of the Year” title, narrowly, because the Gold Cup semifinals were last night. Today? Well, you’d better like golf, I guess. MLB for some reason has decided to make the All-Star break four days now. This is ridiculous.

Vanderbilt’s annual SEC Network takeover starts tonight at 11 PM CT (it’s officially July 14, but for some reason they use Eastern time.) We’ll have an open thread for that because of course we will.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

7:30 AM: PGA Tour: Scottish Open, First Round (Golf Channel)

(No, really. This is it.)