We are now 46 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. There are two players on the roster who wear 46. First, running back AJ Newberry. The 6’1”, 182-pound freshman from Grand Prairie, Texas, ranked as the #35 running back in the country per Rivals. Mustafa Dannett, a 6’0”, 175-pound redshirt freshman defensive back from New London, Connecticut, did not play last fall after walking on the team.

The hits on Monday from the MLB Draft came entirely from Vanderbilt’s current roster, and were guys we probably expected to lose — Hunter Owen, Patrick Reilly, Nick Maldonado, Thomas Schultz, and RJ Schreck (the last one was out of eligibility and gone no matter what.) We’ll see if any more commits get picked in the 11th round but we may be out of the woods already.

Vanderbilt will send Ethan Barr, Jaylen Mahoney, and Will Sheppard to next week’s SEC Media Day.

Women’s bowling has hired Mabel Cummins as an assistant coach. Hail Pinman. (If you don’t know who Mabel Cummins is, do you even Anchor of Gold?)

