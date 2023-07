Similar to Schultz, I didn’t give Ogre a long write up in the draft previews. In his one year in Gangster Pajamas, Ogre anchored the lineup and provided much needed power. We wish him good luck as he plies his trade in the minors going forward.

#3 Grad OF RJ “Ogre” Schrek

2023 Stats: .306/.454/.588 with 15 2B, 2 3B, 14 HR, 59 RBI, and 6-8 Stolen Bases.