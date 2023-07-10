Official: Braden Holcomb will suit up at The Hawk

Monday was a good day for the Diamond Dores, as Hunter Owen was taken in the 4th round, and then three more bullpen pitchers and our Duke transfer Ogre were selected on the night. Beyond that:

Reilly, Maldo, and Schultz taken; no more commits were poached. Need to watch out for round 11 tomorrow, but after that, we should be in the clear.

Well, there’s one Diamond Dore commit whose name we will not have to sweat about during the 11th round, as top remaining commit Braden Holcolmb confirmed to Aria Gerson that he will be honoring his commitment to Vanderbilt.

#VandyBoys signee Braden Holcomb confirmed to me that it's official: He'll be on campus in the fall.



A high school shortstop with big power, Holcomb could play right away at third base, DH or potentially the outfield in 2024

Holcomb was the 5th best member of the ‘23 class, and the top remaining commit after Clark, Lombard, White, and Clemmey were taken Sunday.

This is really good news. Now let’s get Lil’ McBain and the rest through the 11th round and then celebrate.

Here’s what I wrote about him earlier:

SS/3B Braden Holcomb

Though he has no MLB.com profile, here’s what ESPN has to say about him:

106. Braden Holcomb (18.7), SS, Foundation Academy HS (FL), Vanderbilt commit The 6-foot-4 hoops and football standout is now a full-time baseball player and may need to slide to third base but has above-average hit/power potential, high price tag.

...and here’s his Perfect Game report:

Braden Holcomb is a 2023 SS/3B, OF with a 6-4 215 lb. frame from Ocoee, FL who attends Foundation Academy. Recorded a 6.68 second 60-yard dash time. Extra large frame with immense physicality with a good blend of twitch athleticism. Primary shortstop who bends at the waist and rounds it well. Good arm strength across up to 91 mph. Solid range and first step quickness for long term left side projection. Right-handed hitter with excellent bat speed and a simple leg lift trigger. Huge strength and can turn the barrel over to the pull side with authority. Contact quality is excellent when he stays connected through contact. Power upside is significant and among the best in the class. Great student. Verbal commitment to Vanderbilt. Named to the 2022 PG All-American Classic.

Range: Rounds 2-10.

MLB.com Top 250 Ranking: N/A

ESPN Top 300 Ranking: 106.

Perfect Game Rating: 10. National Ranking: #32 overall; 13 SS.

Prediction: If he’s taken on Day 2 (rounds 2-10), consider him gone. If not, it’s unlikely they have met his signing bonus. Holcomb is likely the biggest power bat in the ‘23 class, and that’s something our lineup needs direly. Hope to get him through the draft, as he will have a strong chance at immediate playing time, whether pushed to be a corner OF due to the makeup of this roster, in the IF competition, or as a DH (depending on where Chris Maldonado lines up).

Chance He Signs With an MLB Team: 50%.