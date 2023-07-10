Good morning.

We are now 47 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. 47 for the Commodores is long snapper Wesley Schelling. The 6’4”, 243-pound redshirt junior from Nashville has been the Commodores’ long snapper for the last two seasons and scored a touchdown in the Florida game last season. (47 is also redshirt freshman walk-on running back Isaiah Fontan, who did not play in 2022.)

Enrique Bradfield Jr. got drafted by the Baltimore Orioles with the 17th pick last night, which was probably the least notable thing that happened to Vanderbilt baseball last night since we were expecting to lose Bradfield. On the other hand, four Vanderbilt commits also got drafted and probably none of them are going to make it to campus now.

Anyway, we’re into the worst sports week of the year. This isn’t The Worst Sports Day of the Year (tonight at least has the MLB Draft, and the home run derby) but we’re close.

