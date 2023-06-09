Good morning.

We are now 78 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. 78 for the Commodores is offensive lineman Dan Herman. The 6’7”, 310-pound sixth-year senior from Bethesda, Maryland, played in eight games last season, mostly on special teams. He also wrestled at Columbia prior to coming to Vanderbilt.

Not really much to report, Vanderbilt-wise. Aria Gerson did a postseason mailbag at the Tennessean mostly about baseball’s outlook for 2024 (Ed. note: Is Andrew going to do one?) These are the slow days, when nothing is happening and I was seriously looking desperately for something to watch last night and coming up empty.

(At least, not in the sports world. There does seem to be a lot going on in the federal prosecutions world.)

Today’s the start of super regional weekend, and unfortunately Vanderbilt isn’t playing, but fortunately we got this brutal self-own:

Lol, lmao pic.twitter.com/rk2ccOktqE — Anchor of Gold dot com (@anchorofgold) June 9, 2023

6:00 AM: PGA Tour: RBC Canadien Open, Second Round (ESPN+)

11:00 AM: Charlottesville Super Regional: Duke vs. Virginia (ESPN2/ESPN+)

2:00 PM: PGA Tour: RBC Canadian Open, Second Round (Golf Channel)

4:00 PM: Fort Worth Super Regional: TCU vs. Indiana State (ESPNU/ESPN+)

5:00 PM: Gainesville Super Regional: South Carolina vs. Florida (ESPN2/ESPN+)

6:00 PM: MLB: Red Sox at Yankees or Diamondbacks at Tigers (MLB Network)

6:05 PM: MLB: Royals at Orioles (Apple TV+)

7:00 PM: Eugene Super Regional: Oral Roberts vs. Oregon (ESPNU/ESPN+)

7:30 PM: NBA: Nuggets at Heat, Game 4 (ABC)

7:40 PM: MLB: Padres at Rockies (ESPN+)

8:38 PM: MLB: Mariners at Angels (Apple TV+)

MLB: Dodgers 6, Reds 0 ... Rays 4, Twins 2 ... Orioles 6, Brewers 3 ... Giants 6, Rockies 4 ... White Sox 6, Yankees 5 (Game 1) ... Phillies 3, Tigers 2 ... Blue Jays 3, Astros 2 ... Guardians 10, Red Sox 3 ... Braves 13, Mets 10 ... Yankees 3, White Sox 0 (Game 2) ... Angels 3, Cubs 1.

NHL: Panthers 3, Golden Knights 2 (Golden Knights lead, 2-1.)