We are now 79 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. There’s no 79 on the current roster, and there wasn’t last year either. Hence the photo of Pinman in the header. Hail Pinman.

Also, Pinman is in the header because Vanderbilt bowling is going to the White House. Because, really, the White House should only honor the most important national championships.

I am so ready for the heel heat when the LIV golfers return to the PGA Tour. Rory McIlroy is pissed. This all feels like if the WCW-WWF merger had occurred right in the middle of the Monday Night Wars instead of waiting for WCW to run out a bunch of weird, stale storylines and blow its momentum, and also if WWF had bought WCW when WCW was dominating the ratings for no particular reason.

And speaking of heel heat, R.I.P. to the Iron Sheik.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

6:00 AM: PGA Tour: RBC Canadian Open, First Round (ESPN+)

12:00 PM: MLB: Twins at Rays or Dodgers at Reds (MLB Network)

2:00 PM: PGA Tour: RBC Canadian Open, First Round (Golf Channel)

3:00 PM: MLB: Giants at Rockies or Orioles at Brewers (MLB Network)

7:00 PM: NHL: Golden Knights at Panthers, Game 3 (TNT)

9:00 PM: MLB: Cubs at Angels or Mets at Braves (MLB Network)

Scoreboard

MLB: A’s 9, Pirates 5 ... Padres 10, Mariners 3 ... Marlins 6, Royals 1 ... Rays 2, Twins 1 ... Diamondbacks 6, Nationals 2 ... Blue Jays 3, Astros 2 ... Guardians 5, Red Sox 2 ... Reds 8, Dodgers 6 ... Braves 7, Mets 5 ... Brewers 10, Orioles 2 ... Cardinals 1, Rangers 0 ... Giants 5, Rockies 4 ... Angels 6, Cubs 2.

NBA: Nuggets 109, Heat 94 (Nuggets lead, 2-1.)