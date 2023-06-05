Good morning.

We are now 82 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. 82 for the Commodores is wide receiver Ezra McAllister. The 6’0”, 183-pound redshirt sophomore from Marshall, Michigan, saw some special teams action in the Wake Forest game last season, his only playing time through two years at Vanderbilt.

Well, baseball season, and thus Vanderbilt sports for the 2022-23 academic year, ended yesterday with a 2-1 loss to Xavier in an elimination game. I don’t really know what else to say about the game, or the season. Vanderbilt pitched Sam Hliboki and managed to get 5.1 innings out of him, because he managed to get through 5.1 innings on just 61 pitches. The offense, though, managed just four hits as a season-long problem culminated in a weak outing against a soft-tossing lefty for Xavier. Sound familiar? Of course the offense couldn’t do anything against a soft-tosser.

Anyway — for all the hot takes about the coaching staff, between this offense and the pitching staff being unable to stay healthy, winning the SEC Tournament and getting the #6 national seed feels like they probably overachieved? That they couldn’t get out of a regional they hosted, honestly, was more regression to the mean than anything else. Andrew probably has more thoughts about the long-term outlook for the program; I don’t know what to say about it other than that recruiting is still going well, but they’ve been less successful at getting top hitters through the draft. Not that there was ever a world where guys like Druw Jones and Jordan Lawlar were going to college, but when Ryan Clifford has an .846 OPS as a 19-year-old in A-ball and Pete Crow-Armstrong has an .816 OPS as a 21-year-old in AA... you can kind of start to see the source of the problems.

(This isn’t to absolve the hitting coach, to be clear. But there are some important differences between the current iteration of Vanderbilt baseball and the 2014-19ish run that aren’t explained by coaching.)

Programming note: normally, we’d start football stuff after baseball season ends but (a) I still have to finish the basketball player report cards and (b) I was a bit blindsided by the season ending this weekend and don’t have a bunch of stuff ready to go yet.

