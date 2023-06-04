Open Thread: NCAA Regionals, Day 3

After two days of this, we’re down to Sunday of the regionals. With two exceptions, everybody’s into the loser’s bracket game early with the winner playing again tonight in the regional final — where the team waiting for them will just need to win one of two games to advance.

Two regional hosts — Oklahoma State and Auburn — are already gone after losing yesterday, while the third Friday night loser, Coastal Carolina, salvaged things by winning yesterday. Six more regional hosts — Clemson, Miami, Florida, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, and Stanford — lost yesterday to move into the loser’s bracket.

And LSU and Arkansas still have to play their second game after getting rained out last night; the Baton Rouge Regional also has to complete the first game from yesterday. (If you’re wondering about possible weather delays today, the biggest chances of that happening are in Gainesville and Coral Gables, with probably some chances of on-and-off showers in Fayetteville, Baton Rouge, Tuscaloosa, Auburn, and Nashville, but probably minimal threat of games getting completely washed out.)

Here’s your schedule for the day.

11:00 AM CT

Clemson Regional: Clemson vs. Charlotte (ESPN)

Coral Gables Regional: Miami vs. Louisiana (ESPN2)

Lexington Regional: West Virginia vs. Kentucky (ESPNU)

Gainesville Regional: UConn vs. Florida (SEC Network)

Terre Haute Regional: Iowa vs. North Carolina (ACC Network)

Conway Regional: Coastal Carolina vs. Rider (ESPN+)

Charlottesville Regional: East Carolina vs. Oklahoma (ESPN+)

Columbia Regional: Campbell vs. NC State (ESPN+)

12:00 PM CT

Baton Rouge Regional: Tulane vs. Sam Houston, completion of suspended game (ESPN+)

1:00 PM CT

Winston-Salem Regional: Maryland vs. George Mason (ESPN+)

2:00 PM CT

Baton Rouge Regional: Oregon State vs. LSU (ESPN2)

Fayetteville Regional: TCU vs. Arkansas (SEC Network)

Tuscaloosa Regional: Boston College vs. Troy (ESPN+)

Stanford Regional: Stanford vs. Fullerton (ESPN+)

Stillwater Regional: Dallas Baptist vs. Washington (ESPN+)

Auburn Regional: Southern Miss vs. Samford (ESPN+)

5:00 PM CT

Clemson Regional: Tennessee vs. Charlotte

Coral Gables Regional: Texas vs. Miami/Louisiana

Lexington Regional: Indiana vs. Kentucky

Gainesville Regional: Texas Tech vs. Florida

Terre Haute Regional: Indiana State vs. Iowa/North Carolina

Conway Regional: Duke vs. Coastal Carolina

Charlottesville Regional: Virginia vs. East Carolina/Oklahoma

Columbia Regional: South Carolina vs. Campbell/NC State

Winston-Salem Regional: Wake Forest vs. Maryland/George Mason

8:00 PM CT