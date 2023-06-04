Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

We are now 83 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener against Hawaii. 83 for the Commodores is wide receiver Gamarion Carter. The 6’2”, 191-pound redshirt sophomore from Toccoa, Georgia, played in eight games last season and caught six passes for 127 yards, with 80 of them coming on a single touchdown catch in the Missouri game (pictured in the header.)

Well, Vanderbilt dug itself a hole last night and couldn’t close it, falling 8-7 to Oregon in spite of a two-run homer by Chris Maldonado in the bottom of the ninth. A rough first inning put the Commodores behind the eight-ball, and after rallying to tie it in the third Oregon plated four runs in the fifth inning.

That puts Vanderbilt in do-or-die mode on Sunday — they’ll play Xavier at 2 PM CT in an elimination game; should they win that, it’ll be a rematch with Oregon tonight. Win there, and Vanderbilt will play the Ducks again on Monday for all the marbles.

The good news is that should Vanderbilt advance, well, top seed Oklahoma State has already been eliminated from the Stillwater Regional, so Vanderbilt would see one of Dallas Baptist, Washington, or Oral Roberts in the supers.

Sports on TV (non-college baseball edition)

All times Central.

10:35 AM: MLB: Cardinals at Pirates (Peacock)

11:30 AM: PGA Tour: the Memorial Tournament, Final Round (Golf Channel)

12:30 PM: MLB: Blue Jays at Mets or Phillies at Nationals (MLB Network)

1:30 PM: PGA Tour: the Memorial Tournament, Final Round (CBS)

3:10 PM: MLB: Braves at Diamondbacks (ESPN+)

3:30 PM: MLB: Orioles at Giants (MLB Network)

6:00 PM: MLB: Yankees at Dodgers (ESPN)

7:00 PM: NBA: Heat at Nuggets, Game 2 (ABC)

Scoreboard

NCAA Baseball: Campbell 10, Central Connecticut 5 ... Oklahoma 10, Army 1 ... West Virginia 13, Ball State 5 ... George Mason 11, Northeastern 3 ... UConn 9, Florida A&M 6 ... North Carolina 5, Wright State 0 ... Charlotte 9, Lipscomb 2 ... Coastal Carolina 12, UNC Wilmington 2 ... Louisiana 19, Maine 10 ... Dallas Baptist 18, Oklahoma State 4 ... Southern Miss 7, Auburn 2 ... Xavier 7, Eastern Illinois 0 ... Fullerton 9, San Jose State 5 ... Boston College 14, Nicholls 6 ... Santa Clara 9, Arizona 3 ... South Carolina 6, NC State 3 ... Virginia 2, East Carolina 1 ... Indiana 5, Kentucky 3 ... Wake Forest 21, Maryland 6 ... Texas Tech 5, Florida 4 ... Indiana State 7, Iowa 4 ... Tennessee 6, Clemson 5 ... Duke 2, Rider 1 ... Texas 4, Miami 1 ... Oral Roberts 15, Washington 12 ... Penn 5, Samford 4 ... Texas A&M 8, Stanford 5 ... Alabama 11, Troy 8.

MLB: Red Sox 8, Rays 5 (Game 1) ... White Sox 2, Tigers 1 ... Phillies 4, Nationals 2 ... Rangers 16, Mariners 6 ... Pirates 4, Cardinals 3 ... Astros 9, Angels 6 ... Rockies 6, Royals 4 ... Brewers 10, Reds 8 ... Marlins 12, A’s 1 ... Blue Jays 2, Mets 1 ... Rays 4, Red Sox 2 (Game 2) ... Guardians 4, Twins 2 ... Yankees 6, Dodgers 3 ... Giants 4, Orioles 0 ... Braves 5, Diamondbacks 2 ... Padres 6, Cubs 0.

NHL: Golden Knights 5, Panthers 2 (Golden Knights lead, 1-0.)